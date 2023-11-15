Salvation Army’s Kettle Season begins Wednesday in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Wednesday marked the beginning of 2023 Kettle Season, the annual holiday fundraiser for the Salvation Army that features the nonprofit’s iconic red kettles around town.

There will be 127 kettles across Kansas City this year outside Hy-Vee, Price Chopper, Sam’s Club and Walmart stores as well as the Barnes and Noble and North Face stores on the Country Club Plaza.

Donations made around the holidays through the kettle campaign “are crucial to delivering the services our neighbors have come to rely on throughout the year,” the Salvation Army said in a release.

New this year, most kettles will be equipped with Tip Tap, a contactless payment option for making donations via credit card or cellphone.

“We are grateful that Kansas Citians are some of the most generous givers in the country,” Major Kelly Collins, divisional commander of the Salvation Army of Kansas and Western Missouri Division, said in a statement. “We have improved our kettles to make it more convenient to give during the holiday season, and we thank everyone for your continued support.”

The Salvation Army also needs volunteers to help with Kettle Season. Signups for a two-hour bell-ringing shift are available online.

Kettle Season continues through Dec. 23 and donations also can be made online.

