'Salvy's boy' makes Royals postseason debut as a tribute to family patriarch

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KSHB 41's Ryan Gamboa first met Cameron Lard in August, when Royals Catcher Salvador Perez made an impromptu appearance in a backyard wiffle ball game.

"We're always hitting home runs like Salvy," he said.

Cameron and his mom, Lesley, are die hard Royals fans.

The dream visit from Salvy turned Cameron into a young Royals sensation.

Lesley Lard Cameron and Lesley Lard remaking a picture she took with her father at the ALDS a decade ago.

"Everyone at school is like, 'Oh my gosh, that’s the kids that was on TV,'" he said.

Lard's young stardom keeps him humble, still welcoming kids from all backgrounds and neighborhoods to play.

"We’re just so grateful," his mother said. "The Royals are great. Salvy has been great. All of the people who have been following the story on Twitter are loving it. It really is a Royals community."

Lesley Lard Cameron Lard at his seat for Game 3 of the ALDS.

KSHB 41 caught up with Cameron and her son ahead of Wednesday night's loss to New York.

"In 2015, my mom and grandpa went to the World Series," Cameron said. "Now, we get to bring back a memory from when she went with my grandpa."

Lesley's father, Tim Rauter, passed away in November 2021.

The family bonded over the good and bad of the Royals last decade.

Wednesday's loss won't damper memories made between a mother and son, experiencing their first play off baseball game together.

Lesley Lard Lesley and Tim Rauter at the 2015 ALDS. Tim passed away in November 2021.

"He’s so much like my dad in so many ways," Lesley said. "It means so much to keep him close — my dad is still a part of this no matter what. We hope he’s watching with us and cheering them on."

Cameron added, "I kind of feel like I am grandpa right now. I am doing the same thing as him. It’s my first playoff game.”

Perez ended Wednesday's loss 1 for 4.

Lesley Lard Salvador Perez and the "Salvy's Sandlot Boys" at the impromptu August meeting.

"We want this for Salvy. He was the only one who was here last time," Lesley said. "We want an awesome game to show everyone what a big baseball town Kansas City is, and we’re just as loud as Yankee Stadium."

The Royals first playoff berth in a decade isn't over following Wednesday night's loss. The Royals are enter Game 4 on Thursday night in a must win situation.

