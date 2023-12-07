Santa for a Day and Kansas City Royals bring holiday cheer to Boys and Girls Club of Greater KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo — In a display of holiday spirit, the Santa for a Day organization (SFAD) has teamed up with the Kansas City Royals to bring joy and gifts to children from the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Kansas City this festive season.

It's the season of giving. Volunteers from Santa for a Day, known for their dedication to bringing the magic of the season to underprivileged children, joined forces with the Kansas City Royals organization to create an unforgettable experience for kids in need.

“I had young kids at the time. And you know, so I had that magic of the holidays in my house. So on the way home, I was trying to think of, you know, what we can do, you know, to to introduce Santa to today's world," said Rich Gentile founder of Santa for a Day.

Gentile started this initiative nearly six years ago when he saw hundreds of letters written to Santa unread. SFAD serves children from low-income, marginalized and vulnerable communities providing them with more than just a gift, but also a sense of dignity.

“Between the three of us, we're able to reach the people that need us most. Our reach is 150% below the poverty line," said Gentile. "It's important that these kids don't feel that they're left out or looked over.”

SFAD also is a way for children to get involved with more literacy. Teaching them the values of writing and reading.

“In the process we stress Literacy. We wanted to teach them the power of the pen, how to share their stories, how to express their stories, and then reward them, because there's very little these kids get rewarded for," said Gentile.

During the holidays 250 children were given the opportunity to make a list to Santa of one item they would like, one item they need and an item to help improve their education. Jason Roth president of Boys and Girls Club of Greater KC said it's a rewarding feeling to see this mission go into fruition every year.

“It’s huge. I mean, it's very special," said Roth. Smiles everywhere. You know, something about jolly old St. Nick walking through the door is always really cool.”

This holiday season you can also help make a difference in the lives of more kids. You can donate to Santa for a Day, and continue their mission this Christmas.

