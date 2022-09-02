SantaCaliGon Days Festival opens up with new security measures

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — After four people were injured in a shooting at last year’s SantaCaliGon Days Festival, Independence officials weighed security enhancements to head off potential violence in 2022.

Changes to the carnival portion of the celebration — including a single access point, fencing and bag restrictions — were announced Tuesday ahead of the 50th celebration of the festival.

As of 2022:

Anyone in the carnival area, which will be fenced off, must buy a wristband or ticket

Adults taking children to the carnival who will not be riding rides do not need a wristband

Enter the carnival area at the corner of South Liberty Street and West Kansas Avenue

No backpacks or large bags in the carnival area

“The safety of our guests, entertainers, volunteers and staff was our primary concern when making this decision,” said Tom Lesnak, Independence Chamber of Commerce president. “Enforcing these changes is imperative to hosting this large community event.”

SantaCaliGon Days — which is named for the confluence of the Santa Fe, California and Oregon trails — run Sept. 1-5.

Festival and carnival hours vary and can be viewed online here .

