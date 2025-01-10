School breaks pose greatest threat for campus violence, KC Crime Stoppers encourages students to report

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Kansas City Crime Stoppers is encouraging students across the Kansas City area to report on and off campus incidents anonymously through its various reporting platforms.

"During breaks in the school year whether it's spring break, holiday break over at Christmas — those are one of the key factors that would designate the potential for violence," said Kevin Boehm, coordinator for the KC Crime Stoppers Scholastic Division. "We’re not saying it is going to happen before a break or immediately after a break, but historically it's where situations of violence have occurred."

Brian Luton/KSHB Kevin Boehm, KC Crime Stoppers Scholastic Division

Boehm refers to data issued by the U.S. Secret Service National Threat Assessment Center. It reports on various factors using historical data.

In recent years, KC Crime Stoppers Scholastic Division has prevented 19 suicides in area middle and high schools. It's also prevented two potential mass shooting events through its various anonymous tipping platforms.

"Those are really powerful," Boehm said. "It really hits home with me."

In 2002, a incident domestic incident off campus occurred at St. James Catholic School in Liberty, Missouri.

The dispute led to Jaswinder Singh, 41, discharging a weapon, killing his fourth grade son and his mother. Boehm's son was nearby.

"He was literally six inches away from a student that was shot and killed," he said.

Boehm's work with the Scholastic Division at KC Crime Stoppers is inspired by the tragedy his son's student body experienced 22 years ago.

KSHB 41 Shooting at St. James Catholic School in Liberty, Missouri. November 2002.

"That’s why what I am doing now has meaning and purpose for me," Boehm said. "I value all the positive results this program has had and I really want it to succeed."

Since his time working with the nonprofit organization, KC-area schools participating in Crime Stoppers programs have grown to 184 schools.

The organization offers an anonymous QR code reporting system, a "P3 Tips" mobile application, text messaging and phone reporting capability. Blue Valley Schools is one of the participating districts.

"I can't say enough good things about the app," Blue Valley Campus Police Capt. Chlo-Ann Rizzo said.

Brian Luton/KSHB Captain Chlo-Ann Rizzo, Blue Valley Campus Police

It's partnered with KC Crime Stoppers for five years. In that time, Rizzo recalled an incident that occurred three weeks following the programs inception.

"We had a student who was in a mental health crisis that was considering suicide that called to self-report," Rizzo said. "With P3 Tips the person that spoke to the student and was able to get them to call the suicide crisis line — that student did not end of committing suicide."

Rizzo and the entire Blue Valley police force remains grateful for what the service offers the student body.

Boehm also is counting each success story a win, but holds the 2002 tragedy at his son's school as a driving force to propel anonymous tipping.

KSHB KC Crime Stoppers encourages area students to report anonymously through it's various reporting platforms.

"I am invested in this program. I know it’s been successful and it can be more successful," he said. "We can handle more tips, we can handle more schools, we must get the word out and encourage the students by letting them know we are here to support them."

Boehm told KSHB 41 that from 1999 to 2020, the National Threat Assessment Center reported in 81% of school shooting incidents, someone knew something and did not report.

Provided The Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers says it paid a record amount of rewards in August after people called into the TIPS Hotline with information about crimes in the metro.

As students head back to school following a prolonged holiday break, KC Crime Stoppers encourages students across the area to speak out if they know something.

The organization prides itself on anonymity, providing cash rewards and taking all tips seriously.

For more information on how download the mobile reporting app and how to report crime tips through KC Crime Stoppers, click here.

—