Schwab family releases statement after Schlitterbahn indictments

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The family of Caleb Schwab, who died on the Verruckt waterslide, released a statement regarding the indictments filed against Schlitterbahn, co-owner Jeff Henry and park operations manager Tyler Miles in connection with Caleb's death.

The statement reads:

“While we as a family continue to mourn and heal from Caleb’s passing, we wanted to again thank the community of Kansas City for its continued prayers and support. While we have no control over the investigation, we have full faith and trust in Attorney General Derek Schmidt and his office as relates to last week’s indictments, as well as any other decisions that office may make going forward. Clearly the issues with Schlitterbahn go far beyond Caleb’s incident, and we know the Attorney General will take appropriate steps in the interest of public safety.”

Miles and the waterpark face several criminal counts, including felony involuntary manslaughter, 12 counts of aggravated battery and five counts of aggravated child endangerment.

Henry was also arrested on charges related to Caleb’s death. He is charged with murder, 12 counts of aggravated battery and five counts of aggravated child endangerment.

Schlitterbahn said in a statement they will “be fighting these charges aggressively.”