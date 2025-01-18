Scoring a deal during KC Restaurant Week also means helping others have access to food

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — House of Hope, a Kansas City-based nonprofit working to battle food insecurity, is the primary beneficiary of KC Restaurant Week proceeds this year.

Liz Turner founded the nonprofit in 2020 to address food insecurity in Kansas City.

Since then, it's also grown into a free clothing boutique called Everything Beautiful, which also has hygiene products.

Al Miller/KSHB 41 Everything Beautiful boutique inside of House of Hope building, which also houses hygiene products.

Turner says when she found out House of Hope was selected to be the primary beneficiary for KC Restaurant Week, she was shocked.

She says House of Hope plans to use the funds to open up more food distribution centers across the Kansas City area.

Al Miller/KSHB 41 Liz Turner explains her excitement over the KC Restaurant Week news standing in the Everything Beautiful boutique on Jan. 17, 2025.

"I was literally speechless," Turner said. "This is going to empower us to make the steps that we need to make to actually open them up."

Since starting House of Hope in 2020, her organization’s served over two million meals to Kansas City families, and that need’s only growing.

Al Miller/KSHB 41 Bags of food packed for families at House of Hope on Friday, Jan. 17, 2025.

"We do the best with what we can," Turner said. "We take a little, and we try to multiply it for a big impact."

They'll be doing even more counting now, thanks to funds from KC Restaurant week.

"Our connection to restaurant week is through the impact we've made through food distribution, feeding families right in our community," Turner said.

Kallie Schaefer knows what that need is like.

Al Miller/KSHB 41 Kallie Schaefer, House of Hope volunteer

"My family, we grew up, we had a lot of insecurity, a lot of lack of resources where we didn't always know where our groceries were going to come from," Schaefer said.

Schaefer has been volunteering with House of Hope since the start.

"Seeing those full-circle moments of just the hope that we're able to provide in this space has been really cool to be a part of that," Schaefer said.

Her memories are still fresh, but as a volunteer, they’re motivating.

"Food speaks to something deeper," Turner said. "Here's a meal. You're worthy. Here's some clothes. You're worthy, we believe in you."

At Everything Beautiful, there are no strings attached, only positive affirmations.

Al Miller/KSHB 41 An affirming tag on clothing at House of Hope.

"We don’t want to be their savior," Turner said. "We’re here to help them realize how much power’s inside of them and how much potential’s inside of them."

It’s hard to stop once they get started, but it helps to know there’s an appetite for making a difference.

"We are not the hero, we are not the only one," Turner said. "We're just playing our part."

To learn more about House of Hope or the resources they offer, visit their website here.

—

KSHB 41 reporter Rachel Henderson covers neighborhoods in Wyandotte and Leavenworth counties. Share your story idea with Rachel.