Scott Mosher, father of fallen OP officer Mike Mosher, joins KSHB 41 to discuss Independence shooting

Scott Mosher and Taylor Hemness discuss Independence shooting
Posted at 8:37 AM, Mar 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-01 10:02:26-05

KANSAS CITY, MO — Scott Mosher has a specific understanding of what family members of Independence Police Officer Cody Allen and Jackson County Civil Process Server Drexel Mack are experiencing this morning.

The two were shot and killed on Thursday afternoon after Mack attempted to serve an eviction notice.

Mack was shot, and Allen was shot later as he and other officers responded to help Mack.

Scott Mosher, who sits on the Overland Park City Council, is the father of Mike Mosher, an Overland Park police officer who was shot and killed during a traffic stop in May 2020.

Mosher joined KSHB 41 on Friday morning, fewer than 24 hours after Allen and Mack were shot, to explain some of the emotions that their families might be feeling, and discuss the dangers both of their jobs entail.

