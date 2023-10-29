Scouts learn tolerance, understanding of various religions on interfaith trek

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — At a time when the world can feel disconnected, Scouts are looking for common ground.

Around 75 Scouts from the Heart of America Council dedicated Sunday to exploring religions as a way to remember scouting is open to everyone.

"Every face sees God just a little bit differently, and it may be gods in some cases, but, nonetheless, they do worship of God. And, there's so much similarity that it overrides the differences,” said Don Shapley, chair of the council's interfaith religious relationships committee.

The Scouts started the day at the Temple Buddhist Center, experiencing meditation and learning about Buddhist beliefs.

Director Victor Dougherty admitted the experience can be overwhelming to some, but he said the takeaway is to find comfort in the uncomfortable.

“In our tradition, understanding is love's other name. So it simply expands love," Dougherty said. "The more we understand each other, the more we understand different communities, different circles, different organizations. When we truly understand them, then we can bring an aspect of love into that relationship."

Next, the Scouts visited the Sikh Gurdwara before the Hindu and Community of Christ temples. They experienced religious prayer services and interacted with members, sharing food and respect.

Don Breshears and his son Michael were on the interfaith trek. Don said he brought Michael along to learn the similarities between their faiths as well as to learn tolerance.

"I think that everyone really should learn about other faiths — what they believe, how they're different and, more importantly, how they're the same. And these are our neighbors, our friends,” Don said.

Earlier in the year, another interfaith trek was held. Scouts visited a Jewish synagogue, Muslim mosque, and Catholic and Protestant churches.

—