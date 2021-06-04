Searching for a bride and groom: Missouri woman finds wedding photos in camera bag

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Photos are precious things, especially those from the big moments in our lives.

Right now, a Missouri woman is trying to find the owner of some photos she found in a camera bag she purchased at a local pawn shop. But so far, the trail is coming up cold.

Kristy Link's husband bought her a camera, and camera bag, in Overland Park a couple of years ago.

"That was probably the first thing I ever bought from a pawn shop,” Link said. “But I wanted a camera so bad, and they're so expensive."

She's used the camera a lot, but until a couple of weeks ago, hadn't truly explored the bag.

"It's got this pocket up front, and it's kind of a tight-fitting pocket, and I just fit my camera lens caps and stuff in it,” Link said. “I guess I never dug down into it. It was like a hidden little gem, you know.”

The hidden gem was a flash drive. Link put it in her laptop and found dozens of photos from a big, beautiful wedding. But there's no name, and the name of the file is in another language.

"I'm a very sentimental person, so the thought of that being their only pictures that they have of their wedding, it makes me feel bad if they don't have that,” Link said. “I would love to get that back to them."

And she's tried. Within an hour of finding the photos, Link says she joined the “Swap and Shop” Facebook pages all around Kansas City, and posted some of the pics. But so far, no leads.

So now she's just waiting, and hoping, for a happily ever after.

41 Action News reached out to the pawn shop where the camera was purchased. The phone number they had in their records for a previous owner no longer works.

If you recognize the people, or even the venue in the photos, e-mail taylor.hemness@kshb.com.

