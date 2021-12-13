Secure Christmas decor for windy Wednesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Santa could take flight a little early in Kansas City.

The area is under a high wind watch for Wednesday, meaning any outdoor holiday decorations that are not secured are at risk of taking to the skies.

Wind gusts of around 65 miles per hour are expected.

KSHB 41 Weather

Sustained winds could be between 25 and 35 miles per hour.

The same system bringing high winds could drop four to eight feet of snow on the higher elevation areas on the West Coast, like the Lake Tahoe area in California.

KSHB 41 Weather

It could produce severe weather for Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa, northern Illinois, eastern Nebraska and even northern Missouri. A tornado has not been recorded in most of those states in December for many decades, so the weather could be very unusual.

Despite windy conditions, the Kansas City area will make a run at record warmth Wednesday, with highs expected to be around 75 degrees.