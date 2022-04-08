Sedalia man dies in crash Thursday on US 65 in Pettis County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 63-year-old Sedalia man was killed Thursday in a two-vehicle crash in Pettis County.

Victor Yuzkov was attempting to cross the northbound lanes of U.S. 65 near Anderson School Road around 3:45 p.m. when he pulled his 2013 Nissan in front of an SUV driven by a woman from Raytown, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol Online Traffic Crash Report .

Yuzkov’s vehicle rolled onto its top during the crash.

A female passenger from Raymore in Yuzkov’s vehicle and the driver of the SUV were transported to the hospital with suspected minor injuries, according to the highway patrol. Both were wearing seatbelts.

Yuzkov — who was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the highway patrol report — was pronounced dead at the crash scene.

