Sedalia police investigate after missing man found dead inside car

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Sedalia Police Department is investigating the death of a man found inside a car after being previously reported missing.

Sedalia police dispatched to an unattended vehicle parked at a business located at Broadway Boulevard and Thompson Avenue in reference to a deceased person, according to a news release.

Officers found the deceased man inside the vehicle. He was identified as 26-year-old Wayne A. Gravitt.

Gravitt was reported missing by his family on July 5 due to a possible need for medical care, the release states.

An autopsy has been requested by detectives.

