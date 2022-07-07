Watch Now
Sedalia police investigate after missing man found dead inside car

Posted at 5:22 PM, Jul 07, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Sedalia Police Department is investigating the death of a man found inside a car after being previously reported missing.

Sedalia police dispatched to an unattended vehicle parked at a business located at Broadway Boulevard and Thompson Avenue in reference to a deceased person, according to a news release.

Officers found the deceased man inside the vehicle. He was identified as 26-year-old Wayne A. Gravitt.

Gravitt was reported missing by his family on July 5 due to a possible need for medical care, the release states.

An autopsy has been requested by detectives.

