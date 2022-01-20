Sedalia School District cancels class for rest of week due to inclement weather, staff shortages

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Sedalia School District announced Wednesday it will be canceling class Thursday and Friday due to inclement weather and staff shortages.

In a Facebook post, the district said over 108 staff members were out Wednesday due to illness or personal reasons, and only 21 substitutes were available.

Also, the post cited the possibility of wind chills between -10 and -15 over the next two days as reasoning for closing.

“We wanted to give our district families time to make child care arrangements for the two days,” the district said in the post.

While school is closed Thursday and Friday, the Boys and Girls Clubs of West Central Missouri will be closed as well.