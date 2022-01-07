Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Bus driver shortage closes Sedalia schools for Friday

items.[0].image.alt
E.W. Scripps
School Bus
Posted at 8:38 AM, Jan 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-07 09:38:00-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Sedalia, Missouri, School District was forced to cancel school Friday because of a shortage of bus drivers.

In a Facebook post, the district said a number of school bus drivers called in sick Friday, leaving the district without enough drivers to operate its buses.

On Thursday, Kansas City-based University Academy also canceled classes for Friday citing a high number of teachers who were unavailable due to COVID-19 illnesses.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the driver shortage in Sedalia was tied specifically to COVID-19.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Local Weather Streaming 24/7