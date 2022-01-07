Bus driver shortage closes Sedalia schools for Friday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Sedalia, Missouri, School District was forced to cancel school Friday because of a shortage of bus drivers.

In a Facebook post , the district said a number of school bus drivers called in sick Friday, leaving the district without enough drivers to operate its buses.

On Thursday , Kansas City-based University Academy also canceled classes for Friday citing a high number of teachers who were unavailable due to COVID-19 illnesses.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the driver shortage in Sedalia was tied specifically to COVID-19.

