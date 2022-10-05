Semi driver killed in single vehicle rollover on Missouri 52 Highway

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A semi driver was killed in a single-vehicle rollover shortly after noon on Wednesday, Sept. 4.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says David W. Utter, 51, of Richards, Missouri, was driving a 1999 Peterbilt on Westbound Missouri 52 Highway, just east of county Road SW 901 near Deepwater, Missouri, when his semi went off the right side of the roadway.

He overcorrected, causing the semi to return to the roadway and overturn.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Utter was wearing a seat belt.