Semi rollover snarls traffic in northeast corner of Downtown Loop

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A semitractor-trailer rollover caused a small grass fire, which shut down the ramp from northbound U.S. 71 to westbound Interstate 70 on Thursday afternoon.

The single-vehicle wreck happened shortly after 1 p.m. on a curved exit ramp to the left on the northeast corner of the downtown loop near Admiral Boulevard.

Kansas City, Missouri, police also closed the Interstate 35 northbound ramp, which goes over the ramp where the crash occurred temporarily as fire crews extinguished the grass fire.

The I-35 ramp reopened shortly before 1:30 p.m., but the ramp from U.S. 71 to I-70 remained closed.

Motorists were encouraged to use I-670 to get around the crash.