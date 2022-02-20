Semi tips over, blocks on-ramp at I-70 eastbound west of Van Brunt

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A semitruck tipped over off of Interstate 70 eastbound west of Van Brunt and is blocking the on-ramp off of Raytown Road.

The incident happened around 3:45 p.m. Sunday.

Initially, the two right lanes were occupied by emergency vehicles, causing traffic to slow down to one lane.

Once it was determined there were no injuries or hazardous waste from the incident, emergency vehicles cleared.

The far right lane remains blocked as of 4:15 p.m. by authorities as removal of the semi begins, but the other two lanes are open for drivers.

No word on what caused the semi to overturn.

This is the second semi incident in two days. Saturday a semi tipped over and caught fire on I-35 southbound at I-435 in Claycomo.

There were no injuries in Saturday’s incident either, but that incident closed that section of I-35 at I-435 for over seven hours.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

