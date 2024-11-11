Sen. Eric Schmitt declines consideration for post in Trump administration

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As President-elect Donald Trump continued to add names to his incoming administration Monday, U.S. Sen. Eric Schmitt said his name won’t be one of them.

The Republican Schmitt is serving his first term in the Senate after winning his election in 2022. He was reportedly among those under consideration for Attorney General.

LINK | 'It would be an honor': Northland U.S. Rep. Sam Graves on possible Trump cabinet post

On Monday, Schmitt, 49, took to social media to say he plans to focus on representing Missouri.

Can confirm.



I ran for the U.S. Senate to represent the people of the Show Me State and I’m just getting started.



The American people have given President @realDonaldTrump a mandate. A mandate to secure our border, make America energy dominant and fight for the forgotten men… https://t.co/LxHiqZMfks — Eric Schmitt (@Eric_Schmitt) November 11, 2024

