Serious injury crash closes I-70 approaching downtown Kansas City Friday morning

I-70 westbound crash July 22, 2022
KC Scout
A serious injury crash Friday snarled traffic on westbound Interstate 70. The single-vehicle crash happened around 7:30 a.m. near 23rd Street and left one person with life-threatening injuries.
I-70 westbound crash July 22, 2022
Posted at 7:58 AM, Jul 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-22 09:00:24-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A serious injury crash Friday morning is causing a major backup on westbound Interstate 70.

The single-vehicle crash happened around 7:30 a.m. near the East 23rd Street overpass and sent one person to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to the Kansas City, Missouri, police.

All lanes of westbound I-70 were closed at Jackson Avenue with first responders on the scene, creating a massive traffic jam for commuters headed downtown.

The interstate closure caused traffic to back up for several miles back to the I-70/I-435 interchange just west of the Truman Sports Complex.

