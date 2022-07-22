Serious injury crash closes I-70 approaching downtown Kansas City Friday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A serious injury crash Friday morning is causing a major backup on westbound Interstate 70.

The single-vehicle crash happened around 7:30 a.m. near the East 23rd Street overpass and sent one person to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to the Kansas City, Missouri, police.

All lanes of westbound I-70 were closed at Jackson Avenue with first responders on the scene, creating a massive traffic jam for commuters headed downtown.

The interstate closure caused traffic to back up for several miles back to the I-70/I-435 interchange just west of the Truman Sports Complex.

—