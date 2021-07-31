Severe Thunderstorm Watch could bring hail, excessive wind to KC metro

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for the Kansas City metro.

The watch is in effect until 2 a.m., and KSHB 41 Chief Meteorologist Gary Lezak has reported that the line of thunderstorms is moving to the south.

This is a mean line of thunderstorms, and there is a rare July 30th night time tornado warning. It is just north of the Iowa border. Severe Thunderstorm Warnings are in effect for northern Missouri. We will go in-depth at 10:30 PM right after the Olympics. pic.twitter.com/5AwHVO4UgO — Gary Lezak (@glezak) July 31, 2021

A “rare” nighttime tornado warning also has been issued north of the Iowa border.

The National Weather Service said in a tweet that storms in southeast Nebraska and southern Iowa moving into the metro will bring “the potential for wind gusts in excess of 60mph and hail to half-dollar size.”

A severe t-storm watch has been issued until 2 AM. Storms in SE Nebraska and S Iowa will move into portions of the area over the next few hours, bringing the potential for wind gusts in excess of 60 mph and hail to half-dollar size. pic.twitter.com/Z1tV6L8jHG — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) July 31, 2021