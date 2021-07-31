Watch
Severe Thunderstorm Watch could bring hail, excessive wind to KC metro

KSHB
Posted at 10:52 PM, Jul 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-30 23:52:39-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for the Kansas City metro.

The watch is in effect until 2 a.m., and KSHB 41 Chief Meteorologist Gary Lezak has reported that the line of thunderstorms is moving to the south.

A “rare” nighttime tornado warning also has been issued north of the Iowa border.

The National Weather Service said in a tweet that storms in southeast Nebraska and southern Iowa moving into the metro will bring “the potential for wind gusts in excess of 60mph and hail to half-dollar size.”

