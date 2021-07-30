Last day of the hot, humid weather in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

It reached 98 degrees and didn't quite hit 100 on Thursday. It likely was because of how humid it was;

The Heat Index will be near 105 again Friday, after reaching 120° in a few spots today. Drink a lot of water to help prevent heat stroke;

The rain chances look low at the moment.

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Hot and humid again with scattered showers and storms developing over Kansas City in the afternoon, evening. Wind: ESE 5-10 mph. High: 94° Heat Index: 106°

Tonight: Showers and storms ending. Still warm and humid Low: 75°

Saturday: There is a 40% chance of showers in the afternoon and evening with more comfortable air moving in by evening.. Wind: SE bec. NE 5-15 mph. High: 88°

Sunday: Mostly sunny and much for comfortable, cooler. Wind: NW 5-10 mph. Low: 67 ° High 85°

