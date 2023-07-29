Watch Now
Severe Thunderstorm Watch in place until 2 p.m. in Kansas City area

Posted at 7:27 AM, Jul 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-29 09:07:59-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri until 2 p.m. Saturday.

In Kansas, the watch includes Johnson, Atchison, Doniphan, Leavenworth and Wyandotte counties.

Across the border in Missouri, Cass, Clay, Jackson, Platte and Ray counties are under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch. Andrew, Atchison, Buchanan, Caldwell, Clinton, Daviess, Dekalb, Gentry, Harrison, Holt, Nodaway, Worth are also included.

Potential severe thunderstorms could bring frequent lightning, scattered wind gusts of up to 75 miles per hour and ping pong ball-sized hail, per the National Weather Service.

