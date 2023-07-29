Severe Thunderstorm Watch in place until 2 p.m. in Kansas City area

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri until 2 p.m. Saturday.

In Kansas, the watch includes Johnson, Atchison, Doniphan, Leavenworth and Wyandotte counties.

Across the border in Missouri, Cass, Clay, Jackson, Platte and Ray counties are under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch. Andrew, Atchison, Buchanan, Caldwell, Clinton, Daviess, Dekalb, Gentry, Harrison, Holt, Nodaway, Worth are also included.

Potential severe thunderstorms could bring frequent lightning, scattered wind gusts of up to 75 miles per hour and ping pong ball-sized hail, per the National Weather Service.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of Iowa, Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska until 2 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/QCG75sCVHO — NWS Topeka (@NWSTopeka) July 29, 2023

