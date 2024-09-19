Watch Now
Severe thunderstorm watch issued for parts of Kansas City area Thursday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for parts of the Kansas City area.

The watch runs through 12 a.m. Friday

KSHB 41 Weather’s Wes Peery says storms are possible between 5 and 10 p.m. and may contain damaging wind gusts and hail as the primary threats. There is a low threat for tornadoes.

