Severe thunderstorm watch issued for parts of Kansas City area Thursday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for parts of the Kansas City area.
The watch runs through 12 a.m. Friday
LINK | KSHB 41 Weather radar
LINK | KSHB 41 Weather forecast
KSHB 41 Weather’s Wes Peery says storms are possible between 5 and 10 p.m. and may contain damaging wind gusts and hail as the primary threats. There is a low threat for tornadoes.
3:25pm--Following the rain and storms earlier, it has become very hot and humid with heat indices near 100°— Wes Peery (@WesWeather) September 19, 2024
We are in a bit of wait-and-see mode but storms are possible 5-10pm capable of damaging wind gusts, and hail with a very low tornado threat.#mowx #kcwx #kswx pic.twitter.com/xnGD2FkCen