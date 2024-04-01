Watch Now
Severe thunderstorm watch issued for parts of KSHB 41 viewing area until 9 p.m.

Posted at 1:44 PM, Apr 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-01 14:53:41-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch that includes parts of the KSHB 41 viewing area.

The watch runs through 9 p.m. Monday.

In the KSHB 41 viewing area, the watch was issued in Anderson, Douglas, Franklin and Jefferson counties in Kansas.

KSHB 41 meteorologist Lindsey Anderson says all types of severe weather are possible Monday afternoon and evening.

