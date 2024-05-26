Severe weather leaves Overland Park residents cleaning up during holiday weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Residents across the Kansas City metro woke up Sunday morning without power after overnight severe weather.

Evergy reported 140,000 customers lost power over the course of the storm.

In addition to a loss of power, some residents lost trees and even cars.

Around Overland Park, residents spent their Memorial Day weekend cleaning up yards littered with debris.

Elizabeth Ritter recalled hearing a large crack in the middle of the night. The first thing she thought of were her dogs and her house.

"I felt lucky that it wasn’t worse," Ritter said.

Just up the street, Jay Ruf called in his "special task force," comprised of his three young kids, to clean up their yard and help out the neighbors, too.

"We feel very fortunate. Nice, mature trees, but very fortunate that we’re good," Ruf said. "But we know other folks might need a little help."

The Ruf family's damage was nothing compared to what Randy Eubank saw out his window.

"[I was] sittin' there watching the TV, and then the lights flickered and I thought a tree branch had fallen, and I looked outside and saw this," Eubank said, referring to a tree in his backyard that was uprooted and fell on his patio.

The tree missed his house by inches.

"Just had everything else trimmed not too long ago just so something like this wouldn’t happen," he said.

Eubank plans to save some money by cleaning it up himself, but he hopes he won't have to work this hard for a while.

"It’ll take me a couple of days, partially because I'm not going to work at it too hard; it’s the holidays," he said.

