Severe Weather Preparedness Week is here

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It is the start of meteorological spring and the peak time for severe weather to strike. All this week, 41 Action News and the National Weather Service will discuss safety tips, thunderstorm facts and ways to prepare and plan ahead for the possibility of severe weather this season.

The first step is to PREPARE ahead. This will set your family up for success in case severe weather hits. This includes having two ways to receive severe weather alerts, such as the NOAA Weather Radio and our 41 Action News app. These two sources are especially great to have if severe storms hit overnight when you and the family are sleeping.

It's also important to understand the difference between a watch and a warning.

First, a watch is issued when severe weather is POSSIBLE. This means that ingredients are all present for severe thunderstorms to form and is issued to keep everyone hyper-focused on changing weather conditions.

When a warning is issued, the threat is IMMINENT. This means severe weather is happening and is alerting everyone to take action by seeking shelter and going into a designated safe place.

It's important to remember once you're in a safe shelter, seek additional information and continue to listen for weather updates as storms pass through.

These tips are always a good reminder as we enter the peak season of severe weather, especially coming off a quiet severe season last year.

Constant practice on what to do when these alerts are issued is key and luckily we have our first practice round coming Tuesday with a statewide tornado drill that happens at ``10 a.m.

