Severe Weather Preparedness Week: National Weather Service urges Kansas City residents to take action

PLEASANT HILL, Mo — With severe weather season right around the corner, the National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill is emphasizing the importance of being ready during Severe Weather Preparedness Week.

“Spring is right around the corner and we really want folks to get prepared for that and take the time to think of what their action will be for their families, where they're going to shelter in their homes, where they're going to shelter for their businesses and just get prepared for the springtime," said warning coordination meteorologist Jonathan Kurtz.

Severe Weather Preparedness Week, which runs from March 4 to March 8, serves as a reminder for individuals and families to be ready for potential tornadoes, thunderstorms and other severe weather conditions that could potentially come our way.

“It's extremely important. We want to make sure that folks take severe weather seriously, they take tornadoes seriously," said Kurtz. "We really want folks to make sure that they have a plan of action to take."

According to meteorologists at the National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill, preparedness is key. Here are some steps recommended by the experts:



Create an Emergency Kit: Make sure the kit is fully equipped and ready. Develop a Family Emergency Plan: Go over some safety plans for inside your home or on the road. Stay Informed: Stay tuned to your local news and follow the National Weather Service for up-to-date information. Learn the difference between watch vs. warning: Take action, be prepared.

As mother nature's fiercest storms can be unpredictable in Kansas and Missouri, the NWS in Pleasant Hill said this week serves as a reminder that can be life-saving for many.

“We really want folks to make sure that they have a plan of action to take. They know where they're going to shelter, so they don't have to think about it in that motion," Kurtz said.

