Shake Shack to open drive-thru location in Lee’s Summit next week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The second drive-thru Shake Shack in the country will open Monday in Lee’s Summit.

The new fast-food restaurant, located at 12051 N.W. Lowenstein Drive, will open at 11 a.m. and donate $1 from every sandwich sold on its inaugural day to KC Pet Project .

It will be the third Shake Shack in the Kansas City area, joining the Country Club Plaza location and the Leawood location at 5200 W. 119th St.

Lee's Summit's Shake Shack will have a split kitchen design with one for in-store customers and a separate kitchen for drive-thru customers.

“We are thrilled to be opening our second drive thru location in the community of Lee’s Summit,” Shake Shack Chief Development Officer Andrew McCaughan said in a statement. “We are going to learn a great deal about our drive thru business and how best to reach our guests as we move ahead with this exciting new experience for Shake Shack. We look forward to learning from the Lee’s Summit community and building upon this new format to enhance the Shack experience.”

On opening day, the Shake Shack in Lee’s Summit will also give away Charlie Hustle T-shirts, Shake Shack swag, holiday ornaments and more to select customers.