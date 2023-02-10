Shawnee artist debuts Parade of Hearts sculpture early for Super Bowl LVII

SHAWNEE, Kan. — Parade of Hearts will be retuning for its second year in April and plans to release 40 new heart sculptures painted by local artists.

KSHB 41 talked to one of those artists on Red Friday, who says he worked to finish his Chiefs design early just in time for the Super Bowl.

Michael Savage is a local contemporary impressionist. He has been doodling or painting to some extent since he was a young boy. He says his artist career really took off when he went to the University of Kansas.

“It’s just something that comes naturally — I like doing it. I see something, I like to draw or paint it. It’s really that simple,” Savage said. “It’s kind of innate.”

Savage knew he wanted his heart to be Chiefs-related. His vision was to paint Patrick Mahomes on one side and Travis Kelce on the other.

As a contemporary impressionist, his main focus was Mahomes’ eyes.

“I was trying to make sure that it has the energy in it. And the face is everything for it,” Savage said. “I had to get those right, because it makes the whole piece to me.”

Savage had his eyes on the Chiefs growing up in Kansas. He even remembers a time when they played a the old municipal stadium.

So this project has been the fruit of his love for the team and his passion for art.

“I’ve been doing it a long time, so I don’t take it likely," Savage said. "But it’s just something that I do — I try to do the best I can and hope that people like it,” said Savage.

Mary Wooldridge is with Dimensional Innovations — a company that created the Parade of Hearts.

She says they had to ask Savage to move up his deadline when they saw his submitted design.

“We knew we were going to the Super Bowl — We thought gosh, do you think you can do it?” Wooldridge said. “To see him, you know, work all week to get it done — it’s just been incredible.”

Wooldridge says Parade of Hearts had to return for a second year after its creators heard numerous stories of unity, love and impact in the community.

The hearts raised over $2.6 million last year for local charities in the community.

“The stories from the artists, because they were also helped, stories from those who received money at the charities to those that got out of their homes after COVID and got to experience all these places in Kansas City," Woolridge said "There were so many people that we impacted — we had no idea really."

—