Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Shawnee City Council names new city manager Monday night

City of Shawnee Kansas cutout.jpg
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Courtesy of the city of Shawnee
Shawnee, Kansas, municipal logo
City of Shawnee Kansas cutout.jpg
Posted at 7:25 PM, Mar 25, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-25 20:25:27-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After sorting through more than 70 applicants, the Shawnee City Council announced at its Monday night meeting Paul Kramer will take over as city manager.

Kramer takes over from Interim City Manager Doug Whitacre.

Whitacre served about five months as interim city manager and will return to his job as the city's public works director, according to a news release from the city.

Kramer worked as Leavenworth's city manager for the past nine years. He also worked as an assistant city manager in Leavenworth and as a communications specialist for Kansas City, Missouri.

“As the elected officials, we owed it to our residents to find the right candidate for this critically important position, and I believe we accomplished exactly that,” Mayor Mickey Sandifer stated in the city's news release.

Kramer graduated from Shawnee Mission North High School and earned a bachelor's degree in journalism and a master of public administration at the University of Kansas.

He will lead more than 350 employees with a $113 million operating budget for the city of nearly 70,000 residents.


Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480X360Voice.png

A Voice for Everyone