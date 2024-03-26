Shawnee City Council names new city manager Monday night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After sorting through more than 70 applicants, the Shawnee City Council announced at its Monday night meeting Paul Kramer will take over as city manager.

Kramer takes over from Interim City Manager Doug Whitacre.

Whitacre served about five months as interim city manager and will return to his job as the city's public works director, according to a news release from the city.

Kramer worked as Leavenworth's city manager for the past nine years. He also worked as an assistant city manager in Leavenworth and as a communications specialist for Kansas City, Missouri.

“As the elected officials, we owed it to our residents to find the right candidate for this critically important position, and I believe we accomplished exactly that,” Mayor Mickey Sandifer stated in the city's news release.

Kramer graduated from Shawnee Mission North High School and earned a bachelor's degree in journalism and a master of public administration at the University of Kansas.

He will lead more than 350 employees with a $113 million operating budget for the city of nearly 70,000 residents.

