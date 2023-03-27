Shawnee City Council to vote on redevelopment of downtown plaza

SHAWNEE, Kan. — On Monday night, Shawnee City Council will be voting on a downtown redevelopment project, and a potential $1.5 million in funding.

The Merigold Plaza is currently home to a cigarette outlet shop and Merigold Liquor, but developers are wanting to redesign the entire strip while keeping both businesses.

"Every building down here is old, none of them are second generation restaurants or ever been a restaurant, and it's why it hasn't happened before,” explained Ann Smith-Tate, CEO and president of the Shawnee Chamber of Commerce.

If given the green light by city council, the nearly $5 million project is expected to draw in new businesses, restaurants and parking to downtown Shawnee. Select Sides has the listing to lease the project and bought the property across the plaza. Cheryl Vickers with Select Sides said the return on investment to redevelop Merigold will be worth the cost.

"I think it'll really change the feel of downtown Shawnee altogether, which will definitely bring lots of sales tax,” Vickers said.

New businesses continue to form part of downtown Shawnee including Friction Beer Company who is in the process of turning a historic hardware store into the city's latest taproom. With plans to open in May, they also see the Merigold project as an opportunity to add more momentum to downtown.

"It's another example of the promise that you could see, that's almost like that classic last piece of the puzzle that just heightens everything that's already been going on,” said Brent Anderson, co-owner of Friction Beer Company.

If approved, part of the $1.5 million in funding cost will come from the federal stimulus fund and an economic development grant. Developers are also requesting the city to approve industrial revenue bonds to help offset construction costs and tax.

