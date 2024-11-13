Shawnee Mission North students celebrate 'Navy week' with flight simulators

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Each year, America's Navy chooses 15 cities to visit for their own Navy week , which consists of a myriad of activities and events throughout the city.

The week of Veterans Day marks the second time the Navy chose Kansas City as a top on its tour.

"It’s pretty special," said Navy nuclear engineer and recruiter Logan Smith. "Especially because the closest Navy base is probably a thousand miles away."

KSHB 41 News staff Navy nuclear engineer and recruiter Logan Smith

The Navy week program has taken place each year since 2005.

Stops on Kansas City's schedule included the Leavenworth Veterans Day parade, Navy band performances across the area and recruitment events at local high schools.

Students sat in simulators stationed in the Shawnee Mission North High School parking lot Wednesday to try their hand at flight missions.

"They are pretty complicated," Uzzia Israel said. "So it takes a lot to do some of those things."

KSHB 41 News staff Uzzia Israel

Israel and a few of his fellow classmates are considering military service after graduation.

Antonio Wright is planning to join a branch that will allow him to study car mechanics.

"I like working with my hands, working with others, with a team," Wright said. "I think that would be a nice way to give me a good career path and also be a citizen of the United States and make it work better."

KSHB 41 News staff Antonio Wright

A full list of Kansas City Navy week events can be found here.

KSHB 41 reporter Abby Dodge