Shawnee Mission School Board approves electronic device, cell phone policy

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Shawnee Mission School District Board of Education approved a new policy Monday covering cell phones and other personal electronic devices.

Superintendent Dr. Michael Schumacher presented his final recommendations on the new policy during the board's meeting Monday night.

RELATED | 'From the first bell to the last bell': Parents at Shawnee Mission Schools push for phone-free school days

RELATED | Group of parents start petition to create stricter cell phone bans in Shawnee Mission school classrooms

RELATED | Shawnee Mission School District proposes new policies on personal electronic devices

The Board approved the recommendations with a 6-1 vote, with implementation expected on Feb. 3.

The new policy is based on recommendations for elementary, middle and high school students.

The plan also includes disciplinary actions if students do not abide by the plan.

Details of the policy:

Elementary school:



Any internet-connected device to include cell phones, watches or gaming devices.

All items will be placed in a student's backpack during the school day from 7:50 a.m. to 3:10 p.m.

Watches will be on silent during the day.

Middle school:



Devices also include headphones and tablets.

Items in a student's locker or designated area during the day from 8:45 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.

Students may use the devices during passing periods.

Headphones may only be used with district-issued devices and with teacher permission.

High school:



Students may not use devices during class time from when the bell rings to start and end class.

Items must be stored in their backpack or secure device.

Students may not leave class with their cell phone during class time.

Students may only use during class time if instructed by their teacher for their education.

It does not include independent work time for the student.

Discipline:



First offense: Informal talk with staff member and student on acceptable behavior. Parents may be contacted.

Formal conference between student, teacher and other school personnel. Prescriptive action will occur; by student improvement contract and teacher detention. A record is kept of a student's corrective behavior. Parent communication occurs in person or by phone.

Severe or Repeated Offenses:



Formal conference between student and one or more school administrators. Prescriptive action will occur — student contract, detention, apology, restitution, etc. A record is kept of student's commitment to corrective behavior. Parent communication in writing, by telephone or in person.

In-School Suspension. The student is removed from class but must remain on campus under the supervision of a staff member. A missed in-school suspension will result in additional days and, in some cases, suspension from school. Parent contact in person or by phone.

More information about the policy is available online.