Shawnee Mission School District receives $1.6M natural gas bill

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Shawnee Mission School District recently received a $1.6 million gas bill.

SMSD Chief Financial Officer Russel Knapp said during Monday’s Board of Education meeting that they received the February bill from Symmetry Energy Solutions on Friday.

“We will continue to monitor [our] operating funds,” Knapp said. “Hopefully we’ll have savings from vacancies in other lines that will help offset that. If not, it will come from fund balances. That’s why we have adequate reserves.”

The district typically spends about $600,000 per year on natural gas for the entire district.