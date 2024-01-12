Shawnee Mission School District superintendent to retire at end of school year

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Shawnee Mission School District superintendent Dr. Michelle Hubbard announced Thursday night she will retire at the end of the school year.

Hubbard's announcement came at a special meeting of the district's school board.

The board met in closed session on a personnel matter and the news of Hubbard's retirement was made public when the board went into open session.

"Dr. Hubbard has led the Shawnee Mission School District over the past three years with a strong vision, boundless energy and deep purpose.," Dr. Mary Sinclair, school board president said in a statement. "She has emphasized the importance of high expectations for every child, and advocated tirelessly for all students in Shawnee Mission, and across the state of Kansas."

Hubbard's retirement is effective on July 1, but she will remain on contract for up to three months to help with the transition to a new superintendent.

