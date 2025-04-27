Shawnee Mission South community honors teen killed in wrong way prom night crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Shawnee Mission South community is mourning the loss of two teenagers who were killed in a car crash last week.

18-year-old Itzel Guerra and her 17-year-old boyfriend, Jose Placensia Castañeda were driving back from prom. Jose picked Itzel up from the dance when he crossed the median and struck another car head on.

Antonio Placensia, Aubree Kelly Jose Placensia Castaneda, Itzel Guerra

According to the Kansas State Highway Patrol crash log, they were not wearing seat belts.

Itzel's family and friends held a memorial on Saturday afternoon in her honor.

Will Shaw

"I'll always remember her as that girl in that bright, blue dress going to prom," Itzel's younger brother, Mauricio Guerra, said.

Will Shaw

Guerra explained his sister is gone, but never forgotten. He plans to hold onto his final memories of Itzel forever.

"She always brought joy and light to the people who she touched the most and who were closest to her," Guerra said.

Guerra helped Itzel get ready for prom. It's a memory that now holds more meaning after her passing.

"Just not knowing that her last day on this earth would be that morning of her prom night is what scars me the most," Guerra.

Inside Itzel's family church on Norton Avenue, colors of life filled the pews. Family and friends were asked to wear white and light blue in honor of Itzel and Jose.

Will Shaw

"I think it represents how it's a celebration and a party and not a funeral, because that's what [Itzel's] mom wanted," Bre'onna Shockley said. "She didn't want black, she wanted light, just like Flaca."

Shockley is a close family friend of the Guerra's, calling herself Itzel's tía.

"Blood means very little when you have relationships with people that are so strong," Shockley said. "[Itzel's] mom wants her to be remembered as the beautiful girl she was when she left and dropped her off that night. That's how we like to keep her in our thoughts."

The Kansas City community raised thousands of dollars to help Itzel's and Jose's families with funeral expenses.

"I never imagined just how strong the community was going to come together and support us," Jose's brother, Raul Placensia, said.

Placensia explained Itzel and his brother were similar in many ways. They were both selfless, loved their families and their lives were taken far too soon.

Will Shaw

"He was just a great kid, overall," Placensia said.

Itzel was just a few weeks away from her high school graduation. Her diploma will go to Mauricio, as a vow to keep his sister's memory alive.

"It means a lot and it shows how unforgotten she'll be," Guerra said. "I'm happy to carry on her legacy."

Shawnee Mission South high school is having a candlelit vigil for Itzel and Jose on Monday night from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the Shawnee Mission South Stadium.

Jose's family will hold funeral services on Tuesday night. Donation links for Jose can be found here and donation links for Itzel can be found here.