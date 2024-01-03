Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Shawnee officials to consider Rush FunPlex plan featuring bowling, laser tag

Bowling Goes Big Time
Morry Gash/ASSOCIATED PRESS
** ADVANCE FOR WEEKEND EDITIONS, MAY 26-28 ** A ball hits some pins at the bowling alley in the Holler House Tuesday, May 22, 2007, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Bowling Goes Big Time
Posted at 10:44 AM, Jan 03, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-03 11:44:36-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Shawnee Planning Commissioners are set to review a proposal Wednesday night for the Rush FunPlex, an entertainment venue slated for the northwest corner of Shawnee Mission Parkway and Pflumm Road.

The location, which used to be home to Incredible Pizza, would be reimagined as a family-friendly entertainment destination featuring bowling, arcades, bumper cars, rock climbing, go-karts, laser tag, mini golf and a foam pit.

Rush Funplex location shawnee.png

Before operating as Incredible Pizza, the site, which was built in 1987, has been home to other recreational facilities, including Power Play, which operated from 2004 to 2019.

RELATED | Merriam considering plans to revamp Cinemark Theater into Cinemark Gamescape

The proposal would be similar to five other venues already in the works, including the Rush Funplex at 309 NE Englewood Road in Kansas City, Missouri. The company also operates four other locations in Utah.

The Shawnee City Council is tentatively slated to make a final consideration of the project at its Jan. 22 meeting.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480X360Voice.png

A Voice for Everyone