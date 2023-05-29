Shawnee police issue Silver Alert for missing man with dementia last seen Sunday night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Shawnee Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing man with dementia who was last seen Sunday night.

Police are asking the public for assistance locating Thomas E. Arnoldy, who was last seen at his home around 10 p.m. Sunday night in his home in Shawnee. At around 11:30 p.m., Arnoldy was discovered to be missing.

Shawnee police describe Arnoldy as a 5-foot, 7 inch-tall man, who weighs 191 pounds. He has gray hair, brown eyes and a short beard.

Arnoldy was last seen wearing a red and navy blue striped t-shirt and blue jeans.

In addition to dementia, he also suffers from a heart condition, Shawnee police said.

Anyone with information on Arnoldy's whereabouts is asked to contact the Shawnee Police Department at (913)-631-2150.

