'She didn't deserve it': Close friend of shooting victim Nancy Stinnett says violence must stop in KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City community members are saddened by the loss of Nancy Stinnett after she was shot and killed Tuesday night.

“This right here is not good for Kansas City,” said Pat Clarke, a close friend of Stinnett. “Somebody who has lived a life and been established in this life; she didn’t deserve it.”

Clarke said as someone who was close to Stinnett, especially as a community activist, these types of crimes must stop.

"She was always a sweet person. Anytime I saw her, she asked me about my kids,” Clarke said. "I certainly hope that if somebody knows they will turn them in.”

Kansas City, Missouri, police said Stinnett was inside her home near East 32nd Street and Agnes Avenue when gunfire from outside struck her. Investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

To stop senseless killings, Clarke said he believes the community needs to reconnect.

“The kids are running the house now, and until we go back to being a community again, to being neighbors, to being friends, it's going to continue to happen,” he said. "Until we start working together, taking back our neighborhoods and our homes, it's going to be what it is.”

—