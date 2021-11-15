'She wants to walk again': KCK teen shot over 8 times, now quadriplegic

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Brandi Casey and her 18-year-old daughter N’Deia Porter had their lives altered in a matter of minutes.

“We have to wipe her nose, we have to wipe her eyes, if she’s crying, we have to wipe her tears," Casey said. "She can’t do anything herself, she can’t move anything past her neck, she just doesn’t have a normal life anymore.”

According to Casey, Porter was shot over eight times in late September at The Seven Two Apartments in Kansas City, Kansas, the horrendous act leaving Porter a quadriplegic.

“She was shot several times in the leg, she was shot in her stomach, she was shot in her lungs, she was shot in her hands, in her arms, in her neck,” Casey said. "She’s said to never walk again. Hoping that we can prove the doctors wrong and keep fighting. She’s just bedridden pretty much."

Porter, a lively teen with her entire life planned, is now forced to face a new reality both she and her mom are working to comprehend.

“It’s very frustrating at times because she can't communicate to us what’s going on, what's hurting, it’s very hard," Casey said. "We have to try to figure out, 'Is it your neck? Is it your head? Is it your back?' And you know we just have to ask all of these questions. I think she gets angry because she can’t move, she can’t do anything for herself."

However, Porter is soon to be discharged from the hospital, and Casey says she’s struggling to make sure her home is as accessible as possible.

“She will need some type of generic generator, it’s a standby generator that helps keep on hospital equipment that she’ll come home on, also a handicap accessible van to get her back and forth to all of her appointments as well as a wheelchair ramp to get her from the vehicle into the home,” Casey said.

Casey says her daughter may not be able to walk, but she is very aware of how much her life has changed.

“She’s just like, 'Will I ever be able to walk again? Like I just want to go somewhere where they can help me walk again,'” Casey said. “Then again, she goes back and forth with being sad. I just hope she doesn’t get depressed and just start not wanting anyone around and wanting anyone to see her like this, it’s been a traumatic experience."

All Casey and Porter want is to simply make life as normal as possible again.

“She wants to get back up, she wants to fight, she wants to walk again,” Casey said.

KSHB 41 News is working with Kansas City, Kansas, police to gather further details about this case.