Shelter KC and City Union Mission in desperate need of food and volunteers this Thanksgiving season

KANSAS CITY, Mo — As the Thanksgiving season approaches, two of Kansas City's vital shelters, Shelter KC and City Union Mission, are reaching out to the community for help in ensuring a warm and hearty Thanksgiving for those in need.

Shelter KC and City Union Mission have been serving the community for years, providing shelter, warmth and nourishment to those experiencing homelessness. This Thanksgiving, the shelters are facing a significant challenge due to increased demand and limited resources.

“We're in need of our Thanksgiving food drive items. And things are a little slow this year," said Eric Burger, Executive Director for Shelter KC. "Those canned goods that we need and things like stuffing and yams are very important this time of year for us.”

With a growing population of unhoused individuals and families in the city, the shelters are urgently seeking donations of non-perishable food items such as canned goods, pasta, rice, and other essentials to create wholesome Thanksgiving meals.

"It's certainly growing. I think one of the things is that you have two parts of need. That need that you want to give somebody a meal, but people need meals every day of the year. But that biggest thing is that sense of community, that sense of family," said Burger.

In addition to food donations, Shelter KC and City Union Mission are calling on volunteers to lend a helping hand in preparing and serving Thanksgiving meals as well as shelving donated items for their holiday giveaways. Executive Director and CEO of City Union Mission, Terry Megli said volunteers play a crucial role in creating a sense of community and spreading the spirit of gratitude during the holiday season.

“We're totally dependent upon volunteers in our community," said Megli. "They are actually the answer to help us connect and build these boxes and get the food and distribute it for those coming through our doors.”

How You Can Help:

Donate Food: Drop off non-perishable food items at designated collection points or contact the shelters directly for information on specific needs. Shelter KC: 1108 E 10th St, Kansas City, MO 64106

City Union Mission: 1100 East 11th Street Kansas City, MO 64106

Volunteer: Sign up to volunteer your time and skills in the kitchen, serving meals, or assisting with other essential tasks throughCity Union Mission or Shelter KC's website.

During this holiday season, both shelters solely depend on the community to come together to help out the most needed vulnerable ones.

“That's what Kansas City is all about," said Megli. "That's what I love about Kansas City. They're able to step up. We inspire all of us to be good neighbors. And that's the hallmark of Kansas City, is that we know how to take care of each other.”