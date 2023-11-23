Shelter KC delivers Thanksgiving meals to more than 250 people in need

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — More than 250 people will receive a Thanksgiving meal on Thursday thanks to Shelter KC’s Turkey Convoy.

The annual effort delivers single-serving Thanksgiving meals to people and families in need. The meal includes turkey and traditional sides.

A lot of the convoy is possible thanks to donations monetarily and from the organization’s food drive.

“We've had a lot of people really give this year because I think they understand that it is hard right now for people to get the food that they need and around the holidays we want to have those big meals we want to have that time with our family and when it is expensive it is hard to make that happen,” said Chloe Hart with Shelter KC.

Thanksgiving day consisted of a brunch for residents served by the board of director’s family. Volunteers then arrived starting at 8:00 AM to pack up the first round of deliveries to head out shortly thereafter.

Shelter KC held a dinner Wednesday night and will have another on Thursday along with football foods for its residents.