Shelter KC executive director sits on outside bench for 24-hrs to raise homelessness awareness

KANSAS CITY, MO — Shelter KC's executive director is sitting outside on a bench for 24 hours for a second year to bring awareness to the challenges the homeless population of Kansas City faces and those trying to help.

The event, called Conversations on a Bench, is going on Oct. 8 - Oct. 9 at 60 other rescue missions across the country.

Eric Burger, the executive director for Shelter KC, has been hosting guests during the 24-hour live stream allowing people to sit down and talk about their experience with homelessness, or hear from others like him who are working with people trying to get off the streets. Sometimes it is just someone with a question about the homeless efforts in Kansas City.

Burger said within the last year he feels there has been a more coordinated effort between the city and outreach teams. During his first Conversations on a Bench, Burger told KSHB 41 News that he wanted to see a larger focus on mental health and recovery support among other areas.

Burger sees today about sharing voices.

KSHB 41 NEWS Eric Burger

"Sometimes we don't understand how complex homelessness is. We kind of, you know, kind of put everybody in one box and be able to tell individual stories and look at all the different reasons why people are homeless and and how people need to have a customized strategy for them."

Conversations on a Bench ends at 2:00 PM Friday. Learn more about Shelter KC here.

