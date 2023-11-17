Watch Now
Shelter KC preps 100 turkeys for Thanksgiving meals

Posted at 12:24 PM, Nov 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-17 13:25:39-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Less than a week out from the Thanksgiving holiday, Shelter KC is preparing to provide meals to those in need.

Friday morning, volunteers brought in a smoker to cook 100 turkeys. Those turkeys will be used for Operation Family Feast and Turkey Convoy along with the Thanksgiving Day brunches at the shelter.

“It helps out. It shows that there’s people out there that care about them and it shows that we want to help,” said Russell Otte, kitchen manager for ShelterKC.

For the first time, the volunteers took the time to show the men in the Christian Community of Recovery program how to prep and smoke the turkeys. Dan Hathaway was the main pit master, fitting 40 turkeys in the smoker at one time.

Shelter KC accepts financial donations through its website at shelterKC.org.

A Voice for Everyone