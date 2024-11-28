Shelter KC provides Thanksgiving meals to homeless all week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Shelter KC, a men’s and women’s rescue mission, made sure its guests would have a Thanksgiving celebration.

The shelters served nightly dinners this week provided by local churches.

They topped it off on Thanksgiving with brunch and dinner.

ANDRAE HAMMON/KSHB Eric Burger, Shelter KC Executive Director

“It takes a lot, so one, all the turkeys were smoked," said said Eric Burger, Shelter KC’s executive director. "We did almost 70 turkeys in one day, smoked. Then, of course, you've got all the sides and so our kitchen crew with volunteers has been in constant cooking mode with that. There's groups coming in to help out."

One group that helped was the 15 and the Mahomies Foundation.

Shelter KC said it was given a $15,000 donation for Thanksgiving family feast meal boxes.

The faith-based homeless shelter is currently overflowing, according to Burger.

It provides a warm place to sleep for 120 to 140 people each night, which includes floor sleeping mats. Burger said as the weather gets colder, Shelter KC’s needs grow.

“You don't know why somebody is in need," he said. "It's everything from a job loss to maybe somebody struggling with mental health issues or addiction and you have value in that time we have opportunity to serve people. “That might be the first step to get somebody to come into a shelter or into a program or just have that hope that they can, they can get a job and so we appreciate that support from the community that allows us to be their arms around love.”

The shelter will will hold a Christmas party next month in the Crossroads where Burger said they will feed around 600 homeless people.

