'She’s going to watch over us': Sister Corita Bussanmas' adopted children remember her life

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The children of Sister Corita Bussanmas are grieving the loss of their adopted mother.

Bussanmans co-founded Operation Breakthrough, founded in 1971 with the mission to provide safe, loving and educational environment for children in poverty.

She died on Saturday at the age of 87 .

Two of her adopted children spoke with 41 Action News on Sunday about their loss.

"She told me to be kind to everybody and she really loved us kids," Vanshay Purnell, Bussanmas' adopted daughter, said.

Purnell and Tyrez Scott were adopted by Bussanmas when they were just toddlers.

"She understood me in ways that no one has ever understood you know and she could talk to me at my lowest points and just get me through so it’s hard, it’s going to be hard," Scott said.

Now Purnell and Scott are going through this hard time together, remembering the lessons Bussanmas taught them.

"Life isn’t fair but if I can make it as fair as possible I will and that’s what she did here," Scott said.

"Always be kind, never be mean to anybody and to never judge anybody before you get to meet them because you never know what they’re going through," Purnell said.

They'll never forget her kind smile, and her passion for Kansas City sports teams.

"If you have a conversation with her you’re guaranteed to smile she’s funny, she’s hilarious she loved the Royals she love the Chiefs," Scott said.

Bussanmas' legacy not only impacted these two, but countless other lives in Operation Breakthrough and throughout the community.

"She’s a legend, she was a living legend she’s gone now but she’s a legend and I hope that kids growing up will remember her as that," Scott said.

The two adopted children are comforted to know their mom is not going away, as they say she's still part of their lives forever.

"She’s going to watch over us," Purnell said.

A celebration of life ceremony for Bussanmas' will be held at 6:30pm on Wednesday. It will be virtual due to COVID-19 protocols.