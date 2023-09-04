'Shine a light on areas that aren't touched': local hairstylist turns salon into safe haven for children

GRANDVIEW, Mo — A selfless gesture that transforms lives one ponytail, braid, or bow at a time, Delia King says every child deserves a little sunshine.

With a pair of bows in one hand and a heart full of compassion in the other, King has become a beacon of hope for these vulnerable individuals, providing them with more than just a unique hairstyle; she's providing them with confidence, self-esteem and a sense of belonging.

"It was very important to me to start focusing on what I enjoyed," said King. "And what I enjoy is the happiness that I would get after giving a mirror to a child."

King found her love for hair through her own personal experience growing up in the foster care system. As a child, she remembers feeling unhappy comparing her look to the other kids around her.

"When I was seven, I was adopted, and my mom, who adopted me, her hairstyles that she would put on me were whack," said King.

As time passed, King began styling her own hair, and as she continued to hone her skills, she turned to her friends and began styling their hair. With one goal in mind, King wanted to make sure kids would never have to experience what she had gone through as a child.

"I have a saying that your face is your portrait, and your hair is your frame, so what portrait are you going to present to the world," said King.

With over a decade of experience, King opened her own business in Grandview, Missouri, catering her services to homeless children, kids with disabilities and children who are in the foster care system.

"My focus is always going to be foster and adoptive because I feel like people kind of just forget about them, and I want to make sure they're not forgotten because they matter as well," said King.

King's salon has become a haven for these children. Her approach is gentle and patient, which is especially crucial when working with children. She goes the extra mile to ensure each child's comfort, providing friendly tools and creating an atmosphere that promotes relaxation.

"When they get out of the chair, they know I got your backs; I'm here for you, and whenever you want a hug, you want to take a picture, or you just want to come feel good, I got your back," said King.

As "Sunshine Salon" continues to grow, starting Sept. 1, King began offering her services to children only. She said that her mission will remain the same: to continue to shine a light in her community and provide a safe haven for everyone.

"My nickname is sunshine, and I do love to shine a light on people and shine a light on areas that aren’t touched," said King.

—