Shooting of Ralph Yarl can have a mental impact on community just by hearing about it, experts say

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City community and communities around the nation are outraged following the shooting of a teenage boy.

Staley High School student, Ralph Yarl, 16, was shot on Thursday, April 13 after going to the wrong home to pick up his siblings.

"This is a traumatic situation that no parent should have to go through and not imagine they would have to go through if their child made the mistake of going to the wrong house," said Michele L. Watley, Shirley's Kitchen Cabinet Founder.

Watley is the founder of Shirley's Kitchen Cabinet, a non-profit organization dedicated to amplifying the voices and power of Black women through education and advocacy, so they can better serve people in their communities. Watley told KSHB 41 News that the shooting of Yarl has taken a mental toll on many people, especially the Black community.

"If my child makes the mistake of going to the wrong house if I send them to go pick up their siblings or to run an errand, do I have to worry that my child might not come back home to me or that they will come back harmed," said Watley.

KSHB 41 also talked with JaMeshia Sykes, a licensed professional counselor who specializes in trauma. Sykes says many people could be experiencing vicarious trauma, just by hearing or seeing Yarl's story on social media.

"It can create that same trauma response as though it happened to you," said Sykes.

While there is an outpouring of support for Yarl and his family online, Sykes said it's important to check in on your loved ones, especially school-aged kids.

"Your kid is 15, 16, and older, goes to school, they've more than likely heard about it by now so it's safe to just approach them and ask them how are they feeling. What are their thoughts, and really just listen to them and give them space to express themselves, validate their feelings, provide some reassurance for them and then of course just ask them what they need," said Sykes.

Sykes adds its important people don't try to force the conversation if someone isn't ready to talk.

"Let people know, hey, I'm here, I'm ready, I'm willing to have the conversation and then also just doing some self care, managing your emotions, helping to regulate yourself so that this doesn't consume your life," said Sykes.