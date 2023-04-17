LIVE UPDATES: Groups plan Tuesday rally outside KCPD HQ

12:45 p.m. | Several local and national groups are planning a rally for 4 p.m. Tuesday outside of the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department regarding the shooting case of Ralph Yarl.

Organized by The People's Coalition, the protest is scheduled to include family attorney Lee Merritt, the Greater Kansas City Urban League, the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, the Missouri chapter of the NAACP and Urban Summit.

Noon | As news spread Sunday of the details of Ralph Yarl, the teen that was shot last Thursday night, one of the most-shared images was Yarl holding a musical instrument on stage.

The Northland Symphony Orchestra posted Sunday night that Yarl is an active member of the orchestra "as a talented and dedicated clarinetist and bass clarinetist."

"We are outraged and disturbed by this senseless act of violence, which not only affected Ralph, but also the entire community."

11:45 a.m. | A GoFundMe page set up by Yarl’s aunt on Sunday morning exceeded $1 million in donations by mid-morning Monday.

By noon, the fundraiser approached nearly $1.3 million in donations.

11:30 a.m. | Among those reacting to Yarl’s shooting are his classmates at Staley High School.

The high school is part of the North Kansas City School District, the largest district on the Missouri-side of the Kansas City area.

District Superintendent Dr. Daniel Clemens posted a statement on social media Monday morning.

“Last Thursday evening, a young man went to pick up his siblings in a neighborhood near 169 and NE Cookingham Road. After mistakenly arriving at the wrong address, he was shot by the homeowner,” Clemens wrote. “His name is Ralph Yarl, and he is an excellent student and talented musician who attends Staley High School. Ralph’s younger siblings also attend an elementary school in our district.”

You can read more of Clemens’ statement online.

10:30 a.m. | Civil Rights attorney Benjamin Crump appeared on CNN this morning to discuss the Yarl case.

Crump’s office announced earlier this morning that Yarl’s family had retained the legal services of Crump and fellow civil rights attorney Lee Merritt in the case.

The pair issued a joint statement.

“We demand swift action from Clay County prosecutors and law enforcement to identify, arrest, and prosecutors to the full extent of the law the man responsible for this horrendous and unjustifiable shooting.”

The pair's involvement in the case is in addition to reaction from local and national officials to the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

ORIGINAL REPORT | News of last Thursday night’s shooting of 16-year-old Ralph Yarl continued to generate reaction and calls to action Monday.

Earlier Monday morning, the Clay County Prosecutor’s Office said it was gearing up for a speedy review of any possible charges against the shooter once the office receives the case from the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department.

On Sunday, members of Yarl’s family joined with the community for a rally and protest in the neighborhood where Yarl was shot last Thursday night.

Sunday also included a brief update from KCPD Chief of Police Stacey Graves and Mayor Quinton Lucas, who both acknowledged the interest in the case and pledged that investigators continued to work the case.

—